KEARNEY — A business focused on metal, wood and vinyl signs, plus firepits, benches and other home decor was born when Riley Mills and Kaleb Tucker discovered a mutual interest in art and design.
They met when both worked at Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating in Kearney.
It was soon after Riley and his wife, Shannon, originally from Ansley and Grand Island, respectively, returned to central Nebraska with ideas for a multifaceted enterprise. Mills Farm Nebraska is based at the nine-acre farm north of Ravenna they bought in 2015.
Riley said Shannon is interested in flowers; he wants to promote events, using skills he learned in the music business while in Omaha; and they want to host activities at their farm, such a petting zoo that includes chickens and four miniature pigs that already live there.
However, the first endeavor to take off is the sign business in partnership with Kaleb.
They have sold signs from the millsfarmne.com website and as a late September Junk Jaunt stop, but Riley said most sales are through their “shop” on Etsy.com, which focuses on handmade or vintage items.
He said the key has been word searches that direct potential customers to their signs, particularly ones with American flag themes. Metal versions use a U.S. outline decorated with flag stars and stripes, and with cutouts of an eagle, gun or military insignias.
“We have sold to every single state except Hawaii,” Riley said. “At Christmas, it was all but Mississippi, Wyoming and Hawaii.”
Kaleb, who still works at Anderson Bros., learned to use an AutoCAD system there.
He has a similar computer-aided design and drafting software system set up in a shop in a former garage at his house northeast of Kearney. It directs pattern cutting from metal sheets.
They keep a limited inventory of some signs and do many custom-designed projects.
Riley helps with the finishing work on metal signs and makes wood and vinyl signs in a similar shop at the Ravenna farm. He also handles business promotions, marketing and filling orders.
Their smallest signs are 24 inches by 16 inches and cost $100, with an additional charge based on custom design required. One of their largest signs, at 4 feet by 16 feet, is at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum.
Their sign work is scheduled around their full-time jobs.
“We keep exceeding ourselves each year,” said Riley, who now does maintenance work at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna. “... It has just kind of blossomed.”
“He’ll text me at 1 o’clock in the morning and say we have this to do,” Kaleb said.
They both said their growing business may require a bigger, better shop, especially if they expand to what Riley calls “more channels of revenue.”
Most small sign orders are completed in seven to 10 days. However, they had so many Christmas gift orders they had to cut off “promised by Christmas” ones on Dec. 7.
Riley said they still took orders.
“I designed a Christmas card with a photo of the item and ‘We’re making this special for you’ inside,” he said, so gift givers had something to put under the tree for Christmas morning.