EUSTIS — The ninth annual Hi-Line Toy Run is set to take place Oct. 12 in Eustis.
According to a press release from the organization, the toy run will begin at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 257 on Main Street. Motorcyclists then will ride to Nebraska Bar & Grill in Gothenburg, Collins Motorsports in Cozad, the Parent-Child Center in Lexington and the Blue Moose in Bertrand.
Registration begins at 10 a.m.
The toy run will benefit the Parent-Child Center in Lexington, which is a private, nonprofit agency that provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and physical and/or sexual abuse of children.
To participate in the toy run, contact Michael Dytrych at 308-530-4634 If you can’t make the run, stop in for an $8 per person roast beef and potatoes meal and also prize drawing at the Eustis Pool Hall.
