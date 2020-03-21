KEARNEY — As the rest of the world watches COVID-19 inch closer, Jolene Berke and her husband Neil are fighting their own health battles.
Just a month ago, Neil was diagnosed with diffuse large B-Cell Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He had his first chemotherapy treatment Thursday.
Not far away, Bob Baltzell, 83, has been housebound for two months with various health conditions and is awaiting further medical tests.
Asher Wiseman, 11 months, already faces a second open-heart surgery.
Nevaeh Suchsland, 16, has four rare health conditions.
Mylee Malone, 11, has autism, scarred lungs, and is legally blind.
They are among the people in Kearney whose immune systems are compromised. They are young and old and in between.
“I wish as many people as possible would stay home to slow the spread of this virus. People do not know if they are carriers,” said Christine Suchsland, Nevaeh’s mother.
Neil Berke
For now, Berke is remaining in isolation even at home. Jolene has moved to a separate bedroom. She is sanitizing doorknobs, changing hand towels and rags daily and washing her hands as soon as she enters the house.
She is the music director at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, so she has her own office. It is isolated from the main office. Church doors have been locked since the COVID-19 threatened. Berke, a city employee, can work remotely from home.
“We pretty much have our lives cut down to work and home,” Jolene said. “Like so many other people, we are not running to the store every other day.”
Their two adult daughters live in Kearney but have stopped coming to the house. They’re calling and using social media instead.
She worries that too many young people — and older people, too — are not taking the virus seriously. “Too many are still running to the store every other day for this and that. I wish I could make people think beyond themselves. They are not staying home to protect themselves, necessarily; they’re doing it to save the lives of others, people like Neil. The risk of catching the coronavirus is literally life or death for him and many others.”
Bob Baltzell
Baltzell fits the classic definition of “high-risk” when it comes to COVID-19, but he’s happy to stay home.
At 83, he’s been housebound for two months, ever since a mysterious urinary tract infection resulted in three hospitalizations late last fall. After his legs filled up with 25 pounds of fluid, he spent three weeks in a nursing home to get physical therapy to recover.
“That drove me nuts,” he said. “I would do almost anything to keep from going back.”
Baltzell, a retired insurance adjuster, will go to Omaha for a medical procedure March 31. He hopes COVID-19 won’t force that procedure to be canceled. “If they cancel this, I’m gonna raise heck. I have waited 60 days for this,” he said.
In the meantime, he has no complaints. “It is so much better being at home. Here at home, at least I can get around. I can read and use the computer. This is good. I can get up and get something to drink. At the nursing home I couldn’t even get out of the wheelchair to get into the recliner by myself.”
Nevaeh Suchsland
Nevaeh, 16, has POTS, or postural orthostatic tachydardia syndrome, and three rare related chronic conditions. She has had diagnostic tests twice in the past year at Mayo Clinic. She deals with a dysautonomia specialist in Florida.
She has missed 45 days of school so far this year.
“I am worried about COVID-19 because of the poor outcomes for people with chronic illnesses. I get affected by things a lot easier and it takes me longer to recover. I don’t want anything to happen to me or anyone else like me,” she said.
She now is staying home and keeping friends at bay. “It is hard for her because most of her friends are still hanging out and not as worried about health issues,” her mother Christine said. “We are more nervous about this than the typical flu because medical professionals here have never experienced this virus before.”
Her mother expects her to eventually get COVID-19, but Christine hopes that when she does, her doctors understand it better and that activity at the hospitals will have slowed down in case she needs hospitalization.
However, since her father Tracy is a police officer, Christine worries that he could come in contact with COVID-19 carriers and patients.
“I wish as many people as possible would stay home to slow the spread of this virus. People do not know if they are carriers,” Christine said.
Asher Wiseman
Asher is in the “fragile population,” according to his mother Lexie. He was born 11 months ago with a condition called complex congenital heart disease and several other heart problems. Basically, the bottom chambers of his heart are on the wrong sides. He has a large hole in his heart and a narrowing of his pulmonary artery.
In October, he had his first open heart surgery and likely will have another at some point. “His condition is very rare, but people with his condition are living into their 50s-70s,” his mother Lexie said.
The family has been cautious ever since Asher was born. “We’re not doing anything different,” Lexie said.
Hand sanitizer is in abundance. They wash their hands often, steer clear of crowds, shop at a small supermarket, clean toys regularly and change their clothes immediately after they get home from work, before they touch Asher.
“Because he’s so young, he doesn’t really know the difference right now, although I think he’s missing his friends and toys at day care,” Lexie said.
The family is using FaceTime and Zoom to keep in touch with family and friends, but for Lexie, who works in education, working from home has been challenging, especially with an 11-month-old who demands almost all her attention. Her husband’s hours have been only minimally affected because he works in construction.
“Because we know this is such an easily transmittable virus, individuals can be nonsymptomatic carriers, and it could spread like wildfire. We know that this virus attaches to ace inhibitors that go to the lungs and heart,” she said.
“My son’s heart is already working harder because it’s acting like a single ventricle, so when he gets even a cold, we need to act fast to decrease the load and demand that that virus is putting on his heart and lungs. That’s why COVID-19, which we know attaches to that ace inhibitor to go to the lungs, is especially scary for us.”
The Malone family
The Malone family jokingly call their household “the lockdown.”
Along with their three children, Zech, 21, and JaeCee, 16, and Mylee, 11, Samantha and Shawn are caring for Amy, Samantha’s sister, who is 50 years old and mentally handicapped. She has diabetes and congestive heart failure.
Also living with them is Samantha’s father Roger Ludwig, 69, who has high blood pressure, COPD and sleep apnea. He had a heart attack in December and at the moment has a suspicious spot on his right lung.
Mylee, 11, was born weighing one pound, nine ounces. She spent her first four months on a ventilator that severely scarred her lungs. She has autism spectrum disorder and is legally blind.
For 11 years, the family has had few social outings during cold and flu season, but now, “I have the same anxiety I had when we first got Mylee home after five months in NICU,” Samantha said. She cleans daily, wipes down groceries and has canceled medical appointments to stay away from crowds.
The two oldest children have jobs, and “they are required to come home, strip down and shower immediately and clothing gets washed immediately as well,” she said.
Zech canceled a chiropractic conference in California during spring break due to the risk of bringing the virus home. Right now, he’s on a job site in South Dakota, and his return is unknown due to travel restrictions. JaeCee sees her friends socializing regularly despite the threat of the illness. “We are both infuriated that people are not taking this pandemic seriously,” Samantha said.
“A couple weeks of a cough and fever for some could mean the very worst for any three of my loved ones,” she said.
Mylee’s doctor is in Omaha, Amy’s doctor is in Lincoln and Roger’s doctor is in Kearney. “I have lost sleep wondering what I would do if they all had to be hospitalized in separate towns,” she said.
Instead of wondering if she has enough toilet paper, Samantha worries about having enough breathing treatment medication for multiple breathing treatments, how much oxygen she has and what medications need to be refilled.
“What supplies might I need for Dad, Amy and Mylee that we may not have access to in the event of a nationwide quarantine?” she said. “I urge everyone to look beyond themselves and consider the devastation COVID-19 could have on so many others.”