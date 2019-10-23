KEARNEY — Kearney High School will host on Saturday the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, featuring performances from Class C to Class A/AA schools.
The NSBA state contest is the final marching event of state high school bands’ seasons. Up to 22 schools, from Norfolk to North Platte, will perform at the KHS field.
Bands will perform in order according to class, with awards following, according to this schedule:
- 2-3:15 p.m. - Class C bands perform
- 3:30-6:15 p.m. - Class B bands perform
- 6:45 p.m. - Class B/C awards
- 7-8:45 p.m. - Class A/AA bands perform
- 9:15 p.m. - Class A/AA awards.
A full schedule of band performances can be found at nsbma.org/marching-home.
Admission for spectators is $9 for adults, $6 for students and children younger than 5 are admitted free.
