REPUBLICAN CITY — White bass and catfish were biting Thursday afternoon for anglers in boats dotting the expanse of water at Harlan County Lake.
Good fishing has been the reward for people who have come to Nebraska’s second largest lake this summer despite high-water conditions that continue to make some recreation activities more difficult.
“It has had a major effect on visitation,” Larry Janicek, operations project manager at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Republican City, said about the record high water. “... I would say it probably has cut our visitation, just off the top of my head, probably in half.”
The only boat ramps with docks are at Gremlin Cove on the north shore near the dam and in Alma. Other boat ramps can be used by people who can launch their boats without docks.
Janicek cautioned that ramps and marinas have no protection from jetties that remain underwater, which means there can be a greater impact from wind when launching boats.
He also said a lot of debris flowed into the lake during the flooding. It’s still something to watch for, even though there is less of it now.
Janicek said there is standing water in portions of the Methodist Cove camping area, with some electrical panels still submerged, so it won’t reopen this season. The camping area usually closes at the end of September anyway.
All other camping areas are open, he added, although there are some water issues in a low area at Hunter Cove.
Beaches also are closed.
“And we had a blue green algae outbreak after the Fourth of July,” Janicek said about another issue affecting visitor numbers. That warning was dropped after lake water tests were under the warning standard for two weeks.
He said all those issues have been particularly tough on owners of marinas and other lake area service businesses.
High water issues began at Harlan County Lake in March, when there were precipitation and snow-melt events before the ground had thawed, producing runoff into area streams and the Republican River. In February, the lake had been 4 feet below normal pool, Janicek said.
Spring rains followed and then storms in July pushed the lake to 11 feet over normal.
The lake reached elevation 1956.1 on July 11, surpassing the old record of 1955.70 in 1960s. It topped out at elevation 1958.17 on July 23.
Janicek said rains of 4-6 inches or more upstream of the lake produced inflows of up to 11,000 cubic feet per second. Current lake inflows and outflows are at around 300 cfs, and he said typical spring inflows are 500-600 cfs.
According to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the lake was at elevation 1955.51 Friday morning — 29 percent into the flood pool — with 458,888.91 acre-feet of water. That’s a drop of more than 2 feet since the end of July.
The dam and reservoir were developed and built in the aftermath of the deadly May 30, 1935, Republican River Flood.
Dam construction was completed in 1952. Soon thereafter, work began on the downstream Nebraska and Kansas Bostwick Irrigation Districts, for which surface water is stored in Harlan County Reservoir.
“Flood control and irrigation are the main purposes of this lake,” Janicek said.
When asked what would have happened in the Republican Valley this year if not for the lake’s ability to hold the high river flows, he said, “it would have doubled the flooding below the reservoir.”
A main reason Harlan County Lake and other upstream reservoirs have been holding so much water this summer is the concern about making the Missouri River flooding issues worse.
Janicek said all the major watersheds that contribute to the Missouri River, including the Platte, Loup and Republican, have had a lot of precipitation so far this year.