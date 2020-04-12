KEARNEY - Many Kearney residents are spending Easter Sunday in the dark after high winds caused several outages throughout the city.
Nebraska Public Power District crews are at various locations trying to fix the problem, however "the weather is not cooperating," said Stan Clouse, Kearney Mayor on his Facebook page.
City of Kearney crews are working on traffic controls and hooking up generators to make sure water and sewer systems are functioning.
Clouse asked for resident's patience and suggested people stay home and call loved ones.
"This is just a bump in the road," he said.
