ANSLEY — Weather permitting, construction will begin Monday on Highway 183 near Ansley.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work will include removal of the bridge over Comer Canyon drainage and new box culverts. Traffic on Highway 183 will be maintained utilizing one-lane and temporary traffic signals.
The second phase of the project is anticipated to begin in early April. Work will include pavement removal and replacement on the Ansley viaduct. This phase will require highway traffic to be detoured. It is anticipated to be complete in the late fall.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction work zones, expect delays and to always buckle up.
Constructors Inc. of Lincoln was awarded the $7,520,955 contract.