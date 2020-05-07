KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in Dawson County.
Intensive testing was done in Dawson County last weekend.
That is the highest single-day total since reporting began March 20. The total cases are now 821 in the Two Rivers’ seven-county region, which includes Buffalo County.
Total number of cases in the state was 6,771 as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Acccording to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, total cases to date in each county are:
- Dawson County – 680
- Buffalo County – 110
- Phelps County – 9
- Gosper County – 10
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County – 7
- Harlan County – 0
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district.
A significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can pass the virus to others without showing symptoms or before symptoms appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The DHHS has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a,m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.