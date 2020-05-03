KEARNEY – Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 653 in its seven-county region.
New confirmed cases include 13 in Dawson County, one in Kearney County and one in Gosper County.
Total cases to date in the district are:
- Dawson County – 518
- Buffalo County – 106
- Phelps County – 9
- Gosper County – 10
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County – 5
- Harlan County – 0
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all seven counties regardless of current county totals.
To call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus information line, dial 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.