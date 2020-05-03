KEARNEY – Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 653 in its seven-county region.

New confirmed cases include 13 in Dawson County, one in Kearney County and one in Gosper County.

Total cases to date in the district are:

- Dawson County – 518

- Buffalo County – 106

- Phelps County – 9

- Gosper County – 10

- Franklin County- 5

- Kearney County – 5

- Harlan County – 0

Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all seven counties regardless of current county totals.

To call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus information line, dial 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.