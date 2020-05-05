KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for May include a half-mile street that serves warehouses and commercial businesses in south Kearney, the north end of the city’s east beltway and part of the city’s north beltway.
May’s priority enforcement zones are:
- Landon Street in south Kearney
- Avenue N — from 56th Street to city limits
- 56th Street — from Second to 17th avenues
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.