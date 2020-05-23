LEXINGTON (AP) — A former Kearney woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a 2018 crash that killed three of her passengers and seriously injured another.
Angelique Kampmann, 21, of Platte Center was sentenced Thursday in Dawson County District Court, radio station KRVN reported. She had pleaded no contest in January to three counts of attempted motor vehicle homicide and one count of driving under the influence, causing serious injury, all felonies.
Investigators have said Kampmann was driving south a rural gravel road around 2 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2018, when she ran a stop sign and collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 two miles east of Overton. Three passengers in the car — 18-year-old Ziera Nickerson of Kearney; 27-year-old Karli Michael of Pontiac, Ill.; and 20-year-old Donald Anderson of Overton — all died at the scene.
A fourth passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Kemp of Kearney, was injured.
The SUV driver, Kasey Rayburn, 38, of Elm Creek, was sentenced in January to a year of probation and fined $500 for driving under the influence.