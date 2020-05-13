KEARNEY – Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 881 in its seven-county region.
New confirmed cases Tuesday morning included four in Dawson County, and one each in Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, total cases to date in the district’s seven counties, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, are:
Buffalo County– 126
Dawson County – 717
Franklin County - 5
Gosper County– 13
Kearney County– 9
Harlan County– 0
Phelps County- 11
Total number of cases in Nebraska as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday was 8,692, with 103 deaths, according to the DHHS.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The public can also call the DHHS COVID-19 hotline at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus