KEARNEY — Preparing for an election carries its own set of challenges, but Tuesday’s Nebraska primary election has been especially challenging because of the coronavirus crisis, say Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.
Because of health concerns, Poff and other Nebraska election officials have navigated uncharted waters as they prepare for Tuesday’s vote.
Since the courthouse was locked down on March 18, the election commissioner has overcome several coronavirus challenges.
Poff faced a potential poll worker shortage because so many of Buffalo County’s longtime poll workers, ages 65 and older, decided they would risk contracting the virus if they staffed precincts on Election Day.
Poff also tackled the added work of preparing for early mail-in ballots, an effort to allow Nebraskans to vote but avoid potential exposure at polling sites.
She said this week that preparations for the primary election appear to be in place, and Tuesday’s vote could be one for the books.
A record 9,640 Buffalo County voters requested early ballots so they could vote by mail, and of that number, 6,658 voters already had returned their ballots by Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to the larger than usual voter participation numbers, Poff reported Wednesday that Buffalo County is bucking the statewide poll worker shortage.
Just a few weeks ago there were worries there wouldn’t be enough bodies to staff Buffalo County’s 29 precincts. However, so many county residents stepped forward that on Election Day each precinct will be staffed by four people, and there will be extras on standby. Three poll workers is the minimum needed at each site.
The impending shortage forced election officials to scramble.
Earlier this week, Nebraska’s chief election official, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, called upon CPAs and attorneys to fill the ranks of poll workers. Several weeks ago Poff contacted service clubs and asked members to consider helping on Election Day. The state purchased local radio and newspaper ads.
Angie Hilton, Buffalo County’s election clerk, said people of various backgrounds stepped up to staff the precincts.
“Some of the people are teachers or students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. I have a couple of hairdressers who can’t work right now because of the restrictions. One of the gentlemen who signed up wants his pay to go to the Dobytown Kiwanis Club,” Hilton said.
As usual, polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Poff declined to predict the turnout, saying she wouldn’t want her prediction to influence voters.
She urges Buffalo County voters who requested early mail-in ballots to use them. “We highly encourage that they turn in the ballot that they were originally given.”
If a voter has an early ballot but votes in person, the ballot cast in person will become a provisional ballot and won’t be counted until after the election because officials must verify the voter cast just one ballot.
“It’s easier if the voter votes the ballot they were mailed,” Poff said.