LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld a jury verdict that sided with the widow of a driver involved in the 2012 fatal crash of a van carrying members of the Broken Bow High School basketball team.
The June 1, 2012, crash near Ansley killed pickup truck driver Albert Sherbeck, 70, of Ansley, and two Broken Bow High School coaches in the van, Zane Harvey and Anthony Blum. The crash also seriously injured several students in the van.
Michael and Cathy Christensen, the parents of one of those students, sued Sherbeck's widow, Beverly Sherbeck, claiming her husband negligently caused the crash and that his estate should be held liable for damages. A jury found in favor of Sherbeck, agreeing that Albert Sherbeck had likely suffered a heart attack and sudden loss of consciousness before the crash. It awarded no damages to the Christensens.
Authorities had said an autopsy showed Albert Sherbeck had severe heart disease at the time of the crash and that he may have suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness before the crash.
The Christensens appealed the jury's verdict, and on Tuesday, the appeals court upheld it.