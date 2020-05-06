KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the total to 721 in its seven-county region.
Also on Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 761 cases in Two Rivers. The different numbers are due to discrepancies in the timing of when test results are reported.
According to Two Rivers, the new confirmed cases include 27 in Dawson County, three in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County. Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 580
- Buffalo County – 110
- Phelps County – 9
- Gosper County – 10
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County – 7
- Harlan County – 0
The DHHS totals are 617 cases in Dawson County, 116 in Buffalo County, 12 in Gosper County, but only five in Kearney County, six in Phelps County and five in Franklin County.
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district, regardless of current county totals, due to limited testing. Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms.
For more information, call the DHHS COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m and 8 p.m. seven days a week.