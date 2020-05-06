ATLANTA — Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has launched a “Perkins Market” at participating locations, including the Kearney restaurant at 609 Second Ave., in an effort to support communities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bulk items that are available at the local Perkins Market include cases of burgers, bacon, sirloin steaks and turkey breasts, as well as staples such as paper towels, toilet paper, ketchup and fresh vegetables, according to a Perkins press release. These items all are being offered alongside the brand’s cooked-to-order homestyle meals that are available for takeout, pickup and delivery, including the new Family Meals-to-Go, said a Perkins press release.
The press release suggested that customers should contact their local Perkins to confirm the location is open and participating in Perkins Market and the Family Meals-To-Go offerings. Customers may call the Kearney location at 308-234-7375.