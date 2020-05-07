KEARNEY — Central Community College slowly is preparing for summer classes, which will be conducted remotely when they begin May 26.
The college has been closed since April 13. Employees will begin to return Monday to physical locations. First to return will be managerial staff, who will assist in preparations for a return of additional employees after June 1.
Limited access to all buildings will continue with only key access.
All visitors must be preapproved, and meetings will be conducted virtually. Local directed-health measures will be observed as well.
While most classes will be held online, a limited number of college-approved, face-to-face courses may be taught based on monitoring of local health-directed measures at that time and the need to complete spring semester course competencies.
Throughout the summer, CCC personnel will be looking ahead to instructional classes in the fall, determining classroom and meeting space occupancy and any other issues.
Safety preparations will involve continued monitoring for further disease/pandemic indicators, precautions for residence halls and dining areas, and the return of college-sponsored travel based on federal advisories.
CCC will communicate with faculty, staff and students throughout each phase and adjust procedures based upon the recommendations of local and state health officials.