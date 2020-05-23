JOHNSON LAKE — The Chapel of the Lake will open Sunday at Johnson Lake.
According to a press release from the chapel, its committee is preparing for services following guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A mask will be given if anyone needs one, and gloves will be passed out so hymnals may be used. Social distancing will be observed by ushers escorting worshippers both entering and exiting the building and the deck.
Worshippers may bring lawn chairs if the inside chapel and outside patio are full.
Services begin at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day Weekend with guest ministers and special music. Sunday’s guest minister will be the Rev. Robert C. Kuefner of Lexington with Dan Thayer as the layperson and special music by Robin and James Morton. On May 31, the Rev. Doug Cline of Shelton will be the guest minister with Monty Vonasek as the layperson and special music by Jeannie and Paul Homan.