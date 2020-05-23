HOLDREGE — The seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department region edged closer to 1,000 COVID-19 cases Friday with the total of 998, which is four more than reported Thursday.
During the past seven days, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state increased by 28 to 147, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) data dashboard.
The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Friday was 11,662, marking an increase of 1,890 from last Friday. The numbers are from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Next week testing will occur May 29 and 30 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Cases in the Two Rivers counties were:
- Dawson — 814
- Buffalo —137
- Phelps — 16
- Gosper — 13
- Kearney — 11
- Franklin — 6
- Harlan — 1
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
To contact Two Rivers, call 308-995-4778. Its website is under renovation and does not have up-to-date case totals.