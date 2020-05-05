KEARNEY – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 694 in the seven-county region.
New confirmed cases include seven in Dawson County, one in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the total cases to date in Two Rivers’ seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 552
- Buffalo County – 116
- Gosper County - 11
- Phelps County – 6
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County - 4
- Harlan County – 0
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Nebraska had 6,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district, regardless of official totals listed here. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services has a COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.