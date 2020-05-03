KEARNEY — COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be offered starting at 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. 150 tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis each day.
Testing is being offered by Two Rivers Public Health Department in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Public Health Lab and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
This data will help citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.
The partnership provided 600 tests to Dawson County residents Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
