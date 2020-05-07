KEARNEY — The book drop will reopen May 26 but the Kearney Public Library will remain closed to ensure the health and safety of library staff and citizens, according to a city of Kearney press release.
The library will remain closed through at least May 31, but the date is subject to change, according to guidance by city and Two Rivers Public Health Department officials.
The book drop will accept all returns when it reopens.
Craft times, story times and the summer reading program are being planned and will be mainly online. Watch the library’s Facebook page, Kearney Public Library and webpage for more details.
Meeting rooms and study rooms will remain closed through the summer.
The press release indicated the library will continue its online presence, including the online catalog and online databases, as well as access to Overdrive and RBdigital for eBooks and downloadable audiobooks. Phone access for staff help also is available. Staff also will be creating more online activities for the public using the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook.