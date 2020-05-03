KEARNEY — Starting Monday, a few COVID-19 measures will be loosened in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties.
Take out service, delivery, and/or curbside services will be allowed in restaurants and bars, but dining areas will remain closed.
Elective surgeries may be performed in acute care hospitals, critical care hospitals, and children’s hospitals when minimum requirements have been met.
Also, places of worship may resume in-person services if minimum standards are met.
Weddings and funerals may resume if a minimum of six feet is maintained between family groups among other guidelines. However, receptions following these events are not allowed.
Beauty/nail salons, barber shops, gentleman’s clubs, indoor movie theatres, massage therapy services and tattoo salons/parlors must remain closed.
These changes are happening in conjunction with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
For more information, check www.trphd.org/resources/directed-health-measures.htm. The public will be notified immediately if changes to public health measures is deemed necessary.
For more information, call the DHHS coronavirus information line at (402) 552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Call Two Rivers at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD)