KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan resumed non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures on Tuesday.
The hospital had postponed non-urgent procedures on March 25 to conserve vital resources, including medical supplies, and to free-up staff and beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Sam meets standards announced earlier by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. He said hospitals may resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30 percent general bed availability, 30 percent ICU bed availability, 30 percent ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment in their specific facility.
Non-urgent surgical patients are tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure.
COVID-19 patients are kept isolated for their safety and that of other patients and staff, and for the most effective use of staff and personal protective equipment.
Visitation at CHI Health facilities remains restricted. In limited circumstances, a healthy adult support person may be present for the following:
- Patient arriving at the emergency department (limited to one support person if needed)
- Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)
- NICU and post-partum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)
- Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian)
- 19 years or younger
- Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team)
- Patient care partner needing teaching and instructions prior to discharge (as determined by the care team)
- Outpatient and clinic patient needing a support person and/or transportation assistance (limited to one)
- Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team)
- Special circumstances (as identified by the care team)
Patients, and support persons, are asked to wear a mask.
Patients now wishing to reschedule their elective surgery or procedure should speak with their provider.