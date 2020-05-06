KEARNEY — The Trails & Rails Museum is asking essential workers in Buffalo County to submit an article on how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All submissions will be preserved in the Buffalo County Historical Society archives. They may be used in the May/June issue of Buffalo Tales, the museum’s Buffalo Tales newsletter.
“Essential workers” include first responders, police, firefighters, physicians, nurses, truck drivers, educators, grocery store employees, factory and warehouse workers, utility workers, government employees and construction workers.
Submissions should explain how their work lives have changed and/or how they and their family are coping. There is no limit on length, but writers should be brief if possible. They must include their names and occupations.
“You will be recognized in the BCHS bimonthly publication and help us record and preserve these unprecedented times for future years,” said Broc Anderson the museum’s community engagement director.
Visit bchs.us and click the Buffalo Tales tab. Please see the Author Release Form at the site.
For more information, call Anderson at 308-234-3041 or email him at bchs.us@hotmail.com.