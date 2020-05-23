KEARNEY — Paul Davis Restoration of Central Nebraska will provide complimentary cleaning services to local firefighters, law enforcement and emergency responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the company, Paul Davis trained technicians will clean and apply U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved disinfectants throughout area emergency personnel vehicles such as fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and other first responder vehicles covering all common touch points and surfaces.
Paul Davis Restoration of Central Nebraska will perform first responder vehicle cleaning and applications of disinfectant 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Paul Davis office at 2102 E Highway 30 Suite 2 in east Kearney.
The company has taken proactive steps to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and keep communities safe. Their technicians are trained and equipped with personal protective equipment to handle pathogens and biohazards with approved products and high-tech equipment.
As essential service providers, Paul Davis teams continuously monitor and implement guidance from local, state and national health agencies, using qualified and government-approved chemicals designated under the EPA emerging viral pathogen policy.
For more information, call 308-398-0370 or email cene@pauldavis.com