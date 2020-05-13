KEARNEY – Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported at noon today (Wednesday) by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 878 in its seven-county region.
Newly confirmed cases include three in Dawson County and one in Gosper County.
Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current numbers of cases in the district.
It works with the Nebrask Department of Health and Human Services to review and revise individual case numbers, but duplicate tests, which are multiple tests on one person, may not be immediately identified.
Duplicative tests reported in Franklin and Dawson counties have been removed from the total reported cases in each county.