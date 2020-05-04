KEARNEY — State officials are looking for four out of five male juveniles who escaped from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Sunday night.
Around 9:25 p.m. the BuffaloWatch alert system notified subscribers five juvenile males escaped from the facility at 2802 30th Ave. They were last seen wearing green shirts and black shorts or blue jeans.
At 10:42 p.m. the system alerted subscribers one male was apprehended, and YRTC officials still were looking for one white male and three black males.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.