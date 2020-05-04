KEARNEY — Free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered starting at 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department is coordinating the testing with the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Public Health Lab and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Each day, National Guard will administer 150 tests on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each test will take about three minutes to administer. Those being tested can stay in their cars.
Two Rivers expects to complete about 20 tests in an hour. Results will be available within two to five days.
Funding for the free tests is coming through The National Guard, requisitioned by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and approved by the Governor’s Office.
Two Rivers assisted in implementing the process, but incurred no cost in doing so. This data will help citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, according to Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director..
The partnership provided 600 tests to Dawson County residents Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD)