KEARNEY — Fort Kearny State Park Superintendent Gene Hunt will share an important anniversary with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 2021.
It will be the state parks system’s centennial and his 50th year as a full-time NGPC employee.
On Tuesday, Hunt was presented the Celebrate Tourism Award by the Kearney Visitors Bureau in recognition of his “professional support of the tourism industry in Kearney and Buffalo County” for 49 years.
The tribute came during a National Travel and Tourism Week like no other, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting activities at parks, historical sites and recreation areas across the nation.
A few months ago, this week’s highlight on Hunt’s calendar was working with NGPC staff and many volunteers to prepare for and host thousands of visitors to the annual Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo.
However, like all other late winter-early spring NGPC events and programs drawing many people, it was canceled.
The traditional free fishing days at state parks the week before Memorial Day weekend may be rescheduled to the fall and a decision still must be made about whether a ban on overnight camping will be extended beyond Friday.
NGPC Assistant Parks Division Administrator Bob Hanover said people should continue to check the outdoornebraska.gov website for the latest news on the status of outdoor activities.
Hunt saluted
Hanover recalled Tuesday when he first met Hunt 5 ½ years ago — by appointment.
“We set a time frame of four hours and I thought that was insane,” Hanover said. “My boss said, ‘Do you think that’s enough?’”
It wasn’t. Hanover said he and Hunt visited for five or six hours.
He described Hunt as a stable influence during the years through fires, floods and an eclipse that brought thousands of tourists to Nebraska. Hanover said Hunt also has inspired other park superintendents, hundreds of employees and thousands of Fort Kearny visitors the past 49 years.
One of those employees is Laura Rose, now superintendent at Mormon Island State Recreation area near Grand Island. She said Tuesday she would not be where she is today without having worked with Hunt for 17 years.
Hunt replied that his accomplishments involved “a full crew of teammates” within the commission, the visitors bureau and other organizations, and lots of volunteers.
“The commission, as you know, has been my life,” he added.
When he presented the award, Kearney Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch talked about working with Hunt to launch the Crane Watch program years ago to bring more visitors to the Kearney area during spring sandhill crane migration season.
Jasnoch said tourism generates jobs for 1,700 people in the Kearney area.
Missing visitors
Seeing fewer visitors during crane season and into the spring has been hard on a people person like Hunt. “I’m busy. It’s a little bit different type of busy,” he said.
“I definitely missed the Crane Watch. We build their (people who stop by the Fort Kearny visitors center) enthusiasm before they see the cranes,” Hunt said. “They come and are so excited. They say, ‘We can’t believe what we heard. We can’t believe what we saw. We can’t wait to go home and tell our friends.’”
He said a lot of people now are walking and riding bicycles on the hike-bike trail, and there has been a higher than usual number of individuals and families fishing at the recreation area.
Hunt also knows people are anxious to go camping and do other outdoor activities with other people.
Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks was one of the online viewers of the award ceremony who saluted Hunt.
“Happy Travel and Tourism Week. Pretty weird, huh?” Ricks said. “We’re in a situation now that’s more than a speed bump, but I know we will come out of it well.”
He said tourism has been resilient at the state, national and international levels during other tough times. There are lots of people with pent-up interest in getting out and traveling once the pandemic safety measures are relaxed, he added.
“People will travel,” Ricks said, “and we will be able to see each other again.”