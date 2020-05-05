HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man allegedly threatened the safety of Holdrege, Nebraska and South Dakota public officials.
According to court records, Jess Lammers, 38, of Holdrege is charged in Phelps County Court with one count of felony terroristic threats.
Lammers is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond and is allowed to pay $10,000 to be released. He is scheduled to appear May 13 in Phelps County Court.
If convicted, Lammers faces up to three years in prison.
The case against Lammers is outlined in court records:
Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry reported Thursday that his office allegedly received a threatening email from Lammers. Henry reported that his staff members were concerned for their safety.
Lammers also allegedly sent the email to Phelps County Clerk of the District Court Jennifer Nelson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska Joe Kelly, South Dakota attorney John Haak, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and city of Holdrege Library Board member Annette Sindt.
A Nebraska State Patrol investigator reports in the affidavit, “Lammers was upset over an ongoing child support case in South Dakota.”
The title on Lammers’ alleged email read, “Untenable situation. Justifiable homicide.” In the email, he allegedly referenced killing the children of specific officials.
Lammers allegedly sent similar group emails on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.
In the Feb. 27 email, he allegedly threatened to “euthanize” the recipients’ children.
He allegedly closed the email with, “Understand if I show up on your doorstep, you will not like the conversation or my tone. The older I get the less life in prison scares me.”
An investigation by law enforcement allegedly found threatening posts on Lammers’ Facebook page. A Feb. 27 post allegedly included names of judges, lawyers and at least one member of law enforcement. In the post, Lammers allegedly wrote, “Kill the cops. Kill the judges. Kill the attorneys. Then we will have a (expletive) fine start on a better society.”
Court records say Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested Lammers on Thursday at his workplace in North Platte.
“When Lammers observed the Nebraska State Patrol investigators, he began to scream at them and repeated several times, ‘Give me my money,’ and refused to speak with them,” the records indicate.
