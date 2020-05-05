WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today (Tuesday) that effective Wednesday, it is limiting meat purchases at all of its locations.
Hy-Vee’s statement reads: "We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers.
"At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores, but due to worker shortages at plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for."
Effective today, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they check out at all Hy-Vee locations," including the Kearney Hy-Vee at 5212 Third Ave.