KEARNEY — The items recovered from a time capsule placed in the Kearney Cemetery Memorial Gates in 1924 now may be viewed online at openspaces.unk.edu/dar-capsule/
The Fort Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recovered the items as part of its current project to replace the gates.
The items were scanned, digitized and archived in the university archival system by Laurinda Weisse, archivist at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In 2018, Fort Kearney DAR raised funds via Give Where You Live to pay for restoration of the Memorial Gates. The time capsule was retrieved as the gates were readied to be demolished and rebuilt
The Kearney cemetery crew, under the direction of supervisor Steve Baye, is completing the restoration.
The 1924 artifacts will be placed into the 2020 capsule when the restored Memorial Gates are dedicated. That date has yet to be determined.
Donations still are being accepted for the project. Send checks to:
Fort Kearney DAR
Attn: Treasurer
19 Skyline Drive
Kearney, NE 68845