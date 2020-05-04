KEARNEY — Elective surgeries may resume today in acute care and critical care hospitals within the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release late Saturday evening.
But other changes, like restaurants, barbershops and church services, will be gradual.
Kearney Regional Medical Center slowly will resume surgeries starting today, while CHI Health Good Samaritan will not.
Two Rivers’ seven counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun, speaking Sunday, said, “We are taking a measured approach to reintroducing surgeries that have been delayed, beginning with available operating room block time.”
He added that performing those procedures, and assessing their risks and benefits, will be left to physicians and their patients.
At both CHI Health Good Samaritan and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, elective surgeries will not resume today because both are focusing on the area’s rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, last Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases are among the highest in the state in Grand Island’s Hall County, and Dawson County, which is just west of Buffalo County.
Both hospitals will abide by the governor’s 30 percent guidelines. They will resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30 percent general bed availability, 30 percent ICU bed availability and 30 percent ventilator availability. They also must have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment inside their facility.
Robertson did say that elective surgeries will be phased in at CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln and the Omaha area.
Nebraska directed health measures in the Two Rivers Public Health district are different from other areas of the state, including Omaha and Lincoln.
These measures are in effect for Two Rivers:
- Takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside services will be allowed at restaurants and bars, but dining areas will remain closed.
- Places of worship may resume in-person services if minimum standards are met.
- Weddings and funerals may resume if at least 6 feet is maintained between family groups and all other guidelines. However, receptions following these events are not allowed.
- Beauty/nail salons, barbershops, gentleman’s clubs, indoor movie theaters, massage therapy services and tattoo salons/parlors must remain closed.
For more information, check www.trphd.org/resources/directed-health-measures.htm. The public will be notified immediately if any changes are made.
Call the DHHS coronavirus information line at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD).