KEARNEY — Tammy Jeffs sat in the large conference room of the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Thursday morning with a scarf hiding her nose and mouth.
In the past 10 months, Jeffs, the director of community services for the nonprofit, has navigated a boatload of troubles.
Last July, floods devastated the region. The Dawson County Recovery Group, which Jeffs chairs, still is assisting 300 families.
In March, COVID-19 intruded, and Community Action Partnership has stepped up to help. It is assisting people with rent, utilities and food.
Last weekend, it helped distribute free hand sanitizer to the 2,800 employees of Tyson Foods in Lexington, which has become a hot spot in the state for COVID-19.
Jeffs visits Lexington at least one day a week. She sees troubles mounting.
Reluctant to seek help
Whether they work at Tyson or other places that have closed, residents are nervous.
“People are still waiting for unemployment benefits. For some people, this is their sixth week of waiting for a check. It’s really tight. Kids are out of school, and that’s a little extra burden when they’re not getting a paycheck,” she said.
Some Tyson employees fear for their health, too, she said.
Dawson County currently has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, with 505 cases as of 9:20 p.m. The county’s second COVID-19 death was reported Friday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“The concern is going to work and getting sick, or not going to work and worrying about how to pay for needed items,” Jeffs said.
She said many Lexington residents seem reluctant at first to seek help.
“We know a lot of food industry people who have not been paid. We’re hoping they don’t fall through the cracks,” she said.
Housing shortage
Jeffs said Lexington’s ministerial association and the Salvation Army are assisting. Community Action Partnership has interpreters who can help the sizable population who does not speak English.
“But the housing availability is so poor in Lexington many generations of families have to live together to simply have a roof over their heads,” she said. If someone contracts, COVID-19, those in the house could get it, too.
And although Two Rivers has done COVID-19 testing since cases ramped up in the last two weeks or so, “people line up, but there are more people lining up than tests. They were able to get 300 more tests recently, but it looks like a huge infection rate, and they may be picking up only 40 percent of those who are positive,” Jeffs said.
‘Nervousness here’
Jeffs oversees 27 counties stretching from Superior to North Platte in southwest and south-central Nebraska south to the Kansas border. Two counties in Kansas fall under her purview as well. She has limited staff in eight brick-and-mortar locations.
Staff member Martha Draskovic has been Community Action Partnership’s community services coordinator in Lexington for 10 years.
“There is nervousness here,” Draskovic said Friday. Since taking her job in 2010, Draskovic has never seen any situation quite like this one.
She works alone in her office. She gets calls from people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and from those who are quarantined because a family member is sick.
They all need help.
Her voicemail asks them to leave a message. She promises to get back to them within 24 hours, and she does.
“Last summer, the floods just hit certain areas. People could get help immediately. But this is different,” Draskovic said. “This is a widespread health issue. We’ve seen an increase in use of our food pantry because people are unable to go buy groceries.”
She added, “The exposure is out there. Risk is out there. The floods happened only in certain area, but the virus is so widespread that it could be anywhere. With floods, people could get help immediately, but this is a health issue. People are in fear. Some are taking the precaution of staying home and not going to work.”
Community Action Partnership has emergency funds to assist people “directly affected” by COVID-19 if they can furnish proof of layoffs or other necessary information. It is helping with rent and utility payments.
Keep the lights on
But Draskovic and Jeffs also are strongly encouraging them to call the utility companies so their power won’t be shut off.
“People who can’t pay their bills are putting off contacting their electricity providers, but once they get cut off, they’re going to get buried. A reconnect costs hundreds of dollars. We won’t have the manpower to assist them all then. They can prevent a disconnection by calling,” Jeffs said.
Draskovic also speaks Spanish, which has been a bonus with Lexington’s international community, especially when Two Rivers and the National Guard came in to conduct COVID-19 testing. Jeffs had two other Spanish-speaking staff members interpreting for the residents.
Lexington’s population includes people from Mexico, Somalia and other African nations. Despite language differences, “we try to accommodate them as well as we can,” Draskovic said.
Hand sanitizer
Community Action Partnership and its community partners provided a boost in the battle against COVID-19 when it distributed 300 gallons of hand sanitizer to Tyson Food workers last weekend.
Jeffs knew that KAAPA Ethanol Holdings had donated hand sanitizer to RYDE Transit in Kearney. She also knew after COVID-19 affected processing plants in Sioux Falls and Grand Island “that the numbers in Lex would more than likely increase,” so she reached out to Rick Sorensen at KAAPA and asked for 700 gallons to cover the Tyson employees.
“I did the math and tried to figure out the amount that would be effective,” she said. “They came back with 300 gallons.”
The sanitizer was distributed to both shifts. Bottles also were given to the maintenance staff members who work overnight.
Assisting in the effort were Draskovic and Sam Schmidt, from Community Action Partnership; Andrea McClintic from Dawson Area Development; Rhonda Guthard, executive director of the Lexington Area United Way; Danny Penaflor and Jess Faggot, DCRG disaster advocates; Heidi Revelo and Murray McFadden of Tyson; and Pastor Rex Adams from Calvary Assembly of God church.
Food pantry
Community Action Partnership’s food pantry in Lexington provides food by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday. Draskovic normally gives boxes of food to 40 or 50 people a week, but demand is up.
“It’s been hectic. People have been self-quarantined. They can’t go out,” she said. Along with canned goods, she is trying to add cleaning products to the shelves. Those who can are asked to leave food donations at the front door between 9 a.m. and noon and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All donations are wiped down with Lysol before they are put on the shelves.
Community Action Partnership’s goals are to educate, reduce poverty and enhance the quality of life, among others, but COVID-19 has complicated that effort. When Jeffs went to Lexington last Friday and again Monday, she wore an N95 mask like Draskovic wears when she assists with the testing process.
“We’re just worried about food insecurity, disconnects and evictions,” Jeffs said. “We want to make sure everyone has food, a roof, heat and hot water throughout this. We’re just trying to hit the basics.”