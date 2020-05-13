KEARNEY — Only four votes separate the two top candidates in the hotly contested race to represent the western part of the county on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
Tuesday’s unofficial results in the District 4 race show candidate Dan Lynch of Kearney winning 328-324 over Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek.
“I’m excited and happy. Potentially we won the election, so I’m good with that,” Lynch, the retired Kearney chief of police, said after polls closed Tuesday night.
“I felt like I gave it a good try,” said Reichert, an Elm Creek farmer. “And if Mr. Lynch wins, I hope he does a good job. I know I would have if I won.”
Whether Lynch’s narrow 1.2 percent margin stands up could depend upon provisional ballots cast in the race. Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said Tuesday night that the provisional ballots were to be verified today and counted Thursday.
The provisional ballots could change the outcome or they could influence whether a recount occurs. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote counts.
Under Nebraska election law, in races where more than 500 votes are cast, a recount occurs if the margin of votes separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is 1 percent or less. Also, a candidate may petition for a recount.
Lynch and Reichert were among a field of six candidates on the Republican ticket. There were no Democrats, so unless there’s a write-in campaign in the November general election, either Lynch or Reichert will be a shoo-in for the county board.
Other District 4 candidates and their vote totals were Joe Klingelhoefer of Amherst, 255; Virgil Kenney of Amherst, 96; Justin Smolik of Amherst, 71; and Lanny Ingram of Kearney, 48.
In the District 6 county board race, 27-year incumbent Bill McMullen held off challenger Jay Bruegman on the Republican ticket, 538-272. No Democrats filed, so McMullen appears headed for another four-year term. Both McMullen and Bruegman are from Kearney.
Other unofficial results from races of local, regional and statewide interest:
President/Republican
Donald Trump 6,890
Bill Weld 561
Write-In 104
U.S. Senator/Republican
Ben Sasse 5,774
Matt Innis 2,124
Write-In 25
U.S. House/Republican 3rd Dist.
Adrian Smith 6,443
Arron Kowalski 541
Justin Moran 341
William Elfgren 270
Larry Bolinger 156
Write-In 22
Buff. Co. Dist. 4/Republican
Daniel Lynch 328
Marvion Reichert Jr. 324
Joe Klingelhoefer 255
Virgil Kenney 96
Justin Smolik 71
Lanny Ingram 48
Write-In 2
Buff. Co. Dist. 6/Republican
Bill McMullen 538
Jay Bruegman 272
Write-In 8
President/Democrat
Joe Biden 1,900
Bernie Sanders 331
Elizabeth Warren 154
Tulsi Gabbard 91
Write-In 81
U.S. Senator/Democrat
Angie Philips 655
Chris Janicek 602
Alisha Shelton 474
Andy Stock 253
Larry Marvin 124
Dennis Macek 103
Daniel Wik 92
Write-In 36
U.S. House/Democrat
Mark Elworth Jr. 2,056
Write-In 72
President/Libertarian
Jo Jorgensen 11
Jacob Hornberger 7
Dan Behrman 7
Max Abramson 6
Lincoln Chafee 5
Adam Kokesh 1
Write-In 25
U.S. Senator/Libertarian
Gene Siadek 55
Write-In 8
U.S. House/Libertarian
Dustin Hobbs 57
Write-In 3
Legislature Dist. 37
John Lowe Sr. 6,270
Mercadies Damratowski 1,857
Write-In 76
Gibbon City Mayor
Deb VanMatre 159
Johnathon Pearson 88
Kenneth Alan Mayfield 49
Ron Robinson 38
Write-In 5