Marvion Reicjert Jr., Dan Lynch

KEARNEY — Only four votes separate the two top candidates in the hotly contested race to represent the western part of the county on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.

Tuesday’s unofficial results in the District 4 race show candidate Dan Lynch of Kearney winning 328-324 over Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek.

“I’m excited and happy. Potentially we won the election, so I’m good with that,” Lynch, the retired Kearney chief of police, said after polls closed Tuesday night.

“I felt like I gave it a good try,” said Reichert, an Elm Creek farmer. “And if Mr. Lynch wins, I hope he does a good job. I know I would have if I won.”

Whether Lynch’s narrow 1.2 percent margin stands up could depend upon provisional ballots cast in the race. Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said Tuesday night that the provisional ballots were to be verified today and counted Thursday.

The provisional ballots could change the outcome or they could influence whether a recount occurs. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote counts.

Under Nebraska election law, in races where more than 500 votes are cast, a recount occurs if the margin of votes separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is 1 percent or less. Also, a candidate may petition for a recount.

Lynch and Reichert were among a field of six candidates on the Republican ticket. There were no Democrats, so unless there’s a write-in campaign in the November general election, either Lynch or Reichert will be a shoo-in for the county board.

Other District 4 candidates and their vote totals were Joe Klingelhoefer of Amherst, 255; Virgil Kenney of Amherst, 96; Justin Smolik of Amherst, 71; and Lanny Ingram of Kearney, 48.

In the District 6 county board race, 27-year incumbent Bill McMullen held off challenger Jay Bruegman on the Republican ticket, 538-272. No Democrats filed, so McMullen appears headed for another four-year term. Both McMullen and Bruegman are from Kearney.

Other unofficial results from races of local, regional and statewide interest:

President/Republican

Donald Trump 6,890

Bill Weld 561

Write-In 104

U.S. Senator/Republican

Ben Sasse 5,774

Matt Innis 2,124

Write-In 25

U.S. House/Republican 3rd Dist.

Adrian Smith 6,443

Arron Kowalski 541

Justin Moran 341

William Elfgren 270

Larry Bolinger 156

Write-In 22

Buff. Co. Dist. 4/Republican

Daniel Lynch 328

Marvion Reichert Jr. 324

Joe Klingelhoefer 255

Virgil Kenney 96

Justin Smolik 71

Lanny Ingram 48

Write-In 2

Buff. Co. Dist. 6/Republican

Bill McMullen 538

Jay Bruegman 272

Write-In 8

President/Democrat

Joe Biden 1,900

Bernie Sanders 331

Elizabeth Warren 154

Tulsi Gabbard 91

Write-In 81

U.S. Senator/Democrat

Angie Philips 655

Chris Janicek 602

Alisha Shelton 474

Andy Stock 253

Larry Marvin 124

Dennis Macek 103

Daniel Wik 92

Write-In 36

U.S. House/Democrat

Mark Elworth Jr. 2,056

Write-In 72

President/Libertarian

Jo Jorgensen 11

Jacob Hornberger 7

Dan Behrman 7

Max Abramson 6

Lincoln Chafee 5

Adam Kokesh 1

Write-In 25

U.S. Senator/Libertarian

Gene Siadek 55

Write-In 8

U.S. House/Libertarian

Dustin Hobbs 57

Write-In 3

Legislature Dist. 37

John Lowe Sr. 6,270

Mercadies Damratowski 1,857

Write-In 76

Gibbon City Mayor

Deb VanMatre 159

Johnathon Pearson 88

Kenneth Alan Mayfield 49

Ron Robinson 38

Write-In 5

