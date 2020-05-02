BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has been charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking of a child in Furnas County.
Robert Mustin, 46, of Oxford is the eighth man to be arrested in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking case with the same alleged victim in Furnas County, according to court records.
Mustin is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both are felonies. Mustin is in custody in Furnas County.
In March, Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook; Jacob Kramer, 21, of Oxford; Terry L. Smith Jr., 37, hometown not listed; and Bucky Weaver, 40, hometown not listed, were charged in the case.
Baumbach, Kramer, Smith and Weaver are free on bond.
Baumbach is charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, on Aug. 1.
Kramer is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1. The charges are both felonies.
Smith is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 1, and sex trafficking a minor in August and September. The charges are both felonies.
Weaver is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault on July 1.
In January, William Quinn, 55, of Oxford was charged with human trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor. The charge of debauching a minor was dismissed, and Quinn pleaded not guilty to the other four counts. Quinn’s request for bond was denied, and he is set to appear in district court later this month.
In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer posted 10 percent of $250,000 bond in April.
Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha also was charged in February with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts and is free on bond.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.