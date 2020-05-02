HOLDREGE — Dawson County had its second COVID-19 death Friday when a woman in her 60s died of the virus. She had underlying health conditions, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Meanwhile, Dawson County had 42 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Two Rivers Public Health Department announced. Along with two new cases in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County, the total is now 638 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region.
Total cases to date in the district are:
- Dawson County – 505
- Buffalo County – 106
- Phelps County – 9
- Gosper County – 9
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County – 4
- Harlan County – 0
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout the Two Rivers district, due to limited testing, regardless of current county totals, Two Rivers said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.