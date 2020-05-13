KEARNEY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man on suspicion of multiple drug violations following a traffic stop Sunday.
A trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney about 7 p.m. after observing an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse driving on the shoulder, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
A Kearney police dog was called and detected the odor of a controlled substance.
Troopers found 121 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC concentrate, two vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine and approximately $14,000 in cash.
The driver was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.