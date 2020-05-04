KEARNEY – Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Dawson County, according to The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. No other information was available.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, there were 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Some 30 new cases were reported Sunday. Fifteen new cases were reported Saturday.
The total number of cases so far in the Two Rivers region, in descending order, are:
- Dawson County – 543
- Buffalo County – 114
- Gosper County – 11
- Phelps County – 6
- Franklin County- 5
- Kearney County – 4
- Harlan County – 0
Total cases at 6 p.m. Sunday in Nebraska were 5,659. The most cases were in Hall County, which includes Grand Island, with 1,256 cases. Buffalo County ranked 12th in the state.
Due to limited testing, COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all of the seven counties in Two Rivers regardless of published county totals, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.
Call the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus information line at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.