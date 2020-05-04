KEARNEY — If you’re angry, frustrated, confused or isolated over COVID-19, Buffalo County Community Partners can help.
BCCP’s Stay Connected While Staying Home virtual workshop, which was conducted Saturday on Facebook Live, included tips on coping from 14 community professionals who sit on BCCP’s HealthyMINDS Collaborative Task Force.
“We are all experiencing some level of grief. Those feelings are normal,” Denise Zwiener, BCCP executive director, said in her introduction. “We don’t have to do this alone.”
Panelists each spoke briefly from their homes or offices. Their words of wisdom included:
- Dr. Ken Shaffer, a retired 40-year pediatrician and the Kearney medical director of CHI Health Partners: “I’ve never seen anything like this in my career. If you’re not worried, you’re in a small minority, but don’t worry alone. There is lots of help available,” he said.
- Jamie Legates, assistant director of Families CARE, said, “I come to you as a mom. Not as a therapist or counselor, but a mom who parents kids with behavioral challenges.”
“I’ve learned the value of time in with my kiddos right now. Take time to have lunch with them. Spend 10 minutes helping them with schoolwork. That intentional 10 or 15 minutes makes a huge difference in making kids feel OK.”
She has learned to take time out for herself, too. “That makes me a better mom.”
“But avoid comparisons,” she advised. “I have friends who are doing amazing projects right now and cooking amazing meals. I wonder why I’m not doing that, but I am the person my kids need me to be OK right now. I’ve also noticed that the more grace and kindness I give my kids, the more they give it back to me.”
- Krista Fritzen, psychology professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said that sadness, aloneness, hostility and anger are “typical responses” but “we all deal with them differently.”
She said people with mental illness, especially, need to seek resources and “not let themselves return to unhealthy behaviors.”
“If you are sleeping all day, or can’t go to work, or indulging in self-harm or high-risk behavior or experimenting with substances,” seek help, she said. “We can manage just about anything if we are connected with others.”
- Beth Reynolds Lewis, an emergency systems specialist with Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, urged the public to make mental health part of its overall health. She shared relaxation exercises she uses with children at the Kearney Public Schools.
- Dr. Tina Chasek, a UNK associate professor in the counseling department, urged people to savor the slower pace of life right now. “Life is so busy and chaotic that we often say, ‘If only I had time,” she said. “This is happening now.”
She said, “I forgot that I liked to cook. I’ve gotten to know my neighbors better. Working from home allows me to see them across the street. We’ve done front-porch barbecues every Tuesday. I hope when we go back to the hairdresser or go out to eat, we don’t forget about some of these gifts.”
However, she also warned that substance abuse “thrives in isolation, so be connected. Do healthy things. Have online meetings with friends,” she said.
- Kiphany Hof, associate director of counseling at UNK, recommended calming apps, such as CALM.com and HeadSpace.com and a podcast called The Happiness Lab.
“Cultivating positive emotion is great fuel for hearts, minds and brains,” she added. She urged walking and exercising. “Sometimes you won’t feel like it, but do it anyway. It will be good for your mind and body,” she said.
- Jesica Vickers, a counselor with the Center for Psychological Services for Greater Nebraska, reminded parents that “this is a very tough time. There is no such thing as perfect parenting. Give yourself a bit of credit. You’re doing the best you can.”
She noted that parents are homeschooling their children and tending to their own jobs while being required to stay home. She urged parents to take care of themselves, too. “It’s hard to calm someone down if you are not feeling in a good place yourself,” she said.
She recommended that parents join in a fun seven-minute workout for kids on the BCCP website. It has frog jumps, elephant stomps and more. “Be a role model,” she urged.
- Jason Sharp, a youth advocate: “Remember, we’re doing the best we can. We are good enough,” he said. “Be careful about looking day after day at a post that makes you feel bad about yourself. Be careful about getting too wrapped up on Facebook.”
- Renae Zimmer, who works at UNK and is the co-founder of Central Nebraska LOSS team, has found it helpful to have routine and structure while working at home. “When I get up in the morning, I have a Bible reflection. I walk. I listen to great podcasts. That helps me start the day on the right foot.”
At the other end of the day, she recommended “knowing how to unplug so I’m not checking on work at 6 or 7 at night.”
- Michelle Carlson, co-pastor, First Lutheran Church: She encourages online worship. “One gift of this time is that we can see how one another worships,” she said. “Call the vulnerable and homebound. Send them cards and notes.” She also recommended a “pray as you go” app to delve into Scripture, and relaxing with deep breathing and soothing music.
- Janelle Brock, who works with the Veterans Administration Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, urged veterans to call the VA if they need support with physical or mental issues. Don’t be too proud to call, she said.
- Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller: “We, too, are struggling to get through this,” he said. The department spent two weeks rewriting policies to adapt to its demands. “We’re trying to reduce the amount of fear versus fact. Things can fall apart quickly if we’re not on top of things,” he said. He also assisted employees at the county jail with COVID-19 procedures there.
- Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh: He said the 2019 floods were a crisis. “Now here we are in middle of a very different crisis.” It has been challenging but “everything we do comes down to communication and relationships.”
- Jason Owens, counselor with Kearney Public Schools: He urged children, teens or parents to contact a teacher, a counselor or a social worker if they have needs of any kind. KPS.org also has a COVID-19 resources page. The KPS Foundation can help with financial needs. “Our motto at this time is not just #BeKind but StayKind,” Owens said.
- Hayley Jelinek, South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resourced Network: Volunteers from faith communities are calling people who live alone, delivering groceries and more. People who need assistance or who want to volunteer may reach her at 308-234-1851.