UPDATE 4:50 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND - One of five male juveniles who escaped Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center is back in custody following a pursuit with police near Grand Island.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. today, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was notified that an escapee was possibly traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a stolen vehicle. The trooper located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, traveling eastbound and speeding near Wood River at mile marker 299, a NSP news release said.
The trooper was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of more than 125 miles per hour. At mile marker 318, another trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips to bring the suspect vehicle to stop, the release said.
A 17-year-old male was immediately taken into custody. He was cited for theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and several traffic violations. The juvenile was lodged at the Kearney YRTC.
Three juvenile escapees remain at large, said the release.
Anyone with information about these juveniles should contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555, or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000.
______________________________________
KEARNEY — State officials are looking for four out of five male juveniles who escaped from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Sunday night.
Around 9:25 p.m. the BuffaloWatch alert system notified subscribers five juvenile males escaped from the facility at 2802 30th Ave. They were last seen wearing green shirts and black shorts or blue jeans.
At 10:42 p.m. the system alerted subscribers one male was apprehended, and YRTC officials still were looking for one white male and three black males.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.