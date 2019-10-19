GIBBON — For the second time in two months Kearney area law enforcement has received a phony emergency call stretching their resources, and Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller isn’t amused.
“We called people who were off-duty to come in to investigate this,” he said. “No, we’re not too pleased about that.”
Around 1:35 p.m. Thursday the Buffalo County 911 Communications Center received a report of a stabbing near Pawnee Road and U.S. Highway 30 on the east edge of Gibbon. The call was received on the emergency 911 line from a wireless device that didn’t have service but apparently could dial 911. Law enforcement believes the call may have originated from the parking lot west of Gibbon Pack, a meat processing facility.
Members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department were put on standby while deputies responded to the call.
When deputies arrived at the parking lot they didn’t find anyone. Gibbon Pack management also reviewed their video footage of the area in an effort to try to locate the alleged victim.
For more than an hour the 911 center received multiple calls from the device from a male caller saying he had been stabbed and was bleeding. At one point dispatchers believed the alleged victim said he was in a cornfield.
Deputies deployed the department’s drone to search a nearby cornfield for the alleged victim.
Copies of the audio 911 recordings and background noises were sent to investigators working with Gibbon Pack management who confirmed the sounds were consistent with those inside their facility.
“We know the call got made from someone there,” Miller said. “We confirmed that the wireless device was at that location. We just don’t know who had it.”
Miller believes there wasn’t a stabbing, and the call was a hoax.
“That call was made. You can’t spoof a 911 call from a wireless device,” he said. Spoofing is when a hacker impersonates another device or user on a network in order to steal data, spread malware or bypass access controls, according to www.avast.com.
Again, around 2 p.m. Friday the 911 center received a single call from the same device in the same vicinity of Gibbon Pack, and may have been made by the same male caller. Both calls remain under investigation.
Gibbon Pack management hasn’t reported a stabbing and investigators are checking with cell phone providers to find the phone’s last registered owner. The first phony call was a strain on deputies who already were busy investigating a fatal crash involving a cement truck and car near Coal Chute Road earlier Thursday morning.
When the suspect is found, Miller said they could be cited for making a false report to 911.
The Kearney Police Department is continuing its investigation of a phony shooting call made to their non-emergency phone number on Aug. 18. The male caller in that incident said he was at 1910 Fourth Ave. in Kearney, that he had killed his wife and could see people walking outside. Moments later the caller told dispatchers he saw police outside, and that he intended to shoot them.
Officers had every reason to believe the call was real.
Nearly every KPD member and the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) team were dispatched to the house at that address. After nearly three hours at the scene, officers entered the house where they found it vacant.
The call, which police are continuing to trace, was determined to be phony.
KPD investigators issued warrants for different internet provider addresses in an effort to find the person responsible for the call.
Anyone with information about the phony caller incidents is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555, Kearney Police at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.
