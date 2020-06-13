KEARNEY — Kearney business owners Adam Davis and Matt Uphoff’s big piggy went just from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Friday, the Big Pig food truck owners began serving barbecue from their new restaurant on the second floor of The Other Side bar, 15 E. 24th St., in downtown Kearney.
Davis said the downtown location, built-in kitchen and rent price of the space was a good fit for their business. It also was an opportunity to not only offer their barbecue during warm months, but during the winter.
“It just worked out for everybody. It gives us a chance to serve continuously throughout the year and also brings in a crowd to these guys for the bar sales as well,” he said.
Davis and Uphoff still will serve favorites from their food truck, such as slow-smoked and hand-pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, loaded nachos and macaroni and cheese. But now that they have a hood and fryer in the restaurant they can add items to their menu.
“I have a notepad just full of recipes and ideas, and the loaded burgers and the loaded fries were on that list all the time,” Davis said.
Last week, Davis and Uphoff introduced their new menu and venue to family and friends in the newly designed space.
Behind a counter made to look like a barn, the business partners served items such as loaded baked potatoes, loaded and regular waffle fries, burgers and grilled chopped sausage. Children ordered smaller meals such as mini-corn dogs and chicken nuggets off the “Little Piggies” menu.
“Everybody loved it. We got a really good response from everybody,” Davis said.
The newest menu item that was a hit, he said, were the waffle fries, loaded with the customer’s choice of meat and eight barbecue styles.
While people waited for their food, they ordered drinks from the bar, which now is wrapped in barnwood and corrugated metal.
Building owner Heath Smallcomb and his builder Jace Reidy used wood from a Kansas barn to remake the bar and to make the order window look like a barn.
“One day Matt (Uphoff) and I were sitting upstairs and we were kind of looking at that wall, and I started to sketch out what looked like a barn,” Davis said. “I said if we could find some barnwood with some sliding doors to cover the window and that, it would look really cool. Heath had the same idea I did.”
The rustic theme continues with the large wood booths that Reidy installed. He made new tabletops for the booths, which came from the now closed Egg & I restaurant in Kearney, according to Davis.
Over one row of booths hangs a large metal hog confinement sign from Hildreth.
Like on their food truck, Davis and Uphoff, offer a range of barbecue styles from across the country for their customers at the Kearney restaurant. One of their more unique flavor profiles includes the Carolina, a mustard and vinegar based sauce topped with coleslaw.
The Alabama style takes people back to this southern state with Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q’s Alabama sauce, a mix of mayo, vinegar and pepper.
“We actually can order it direct from Big Bob Gibson. So we can actually get it direct from the source,” Davis said.
Davis and Uphoff created another unique flavor profile with the Korean, which has a sweet and spicy sauce topped with Asian slaw and cruncny chow mein noodles. Davis said the sauce includes teriyaki and a hint of sriracha to give the sandwich a bit of a kick. The coleslaw that tops it off is made with a dry cabbage mix, rice vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil and chili flakes.
“That’s actually become one of our more popular items on the menu,” he said.
Though Big Pig’s offers one-of-a-kind flavors, Davis said the food truck’s No. 1 seller is the traditional KC’s barbecue style.
If customers want heat, the Hellfire sauce will deliver with its scorpion and ghost pepper sauce. It’s topped with coleslaw for a little cool down.
But if that’s not enough, Uphoff and Davis offer a heat challenge.
To win a T-shirt in the challenge, Davis said someone must finish chips and a sandwich, comprising of 18½ million Scoville units, in 15 minutes. The sandwich has Hellfire sauce; a dusting of pure ground ghost pepper and Olympus Mons sauce, which has scorpion, ghost and reaper pepper; and pure capsaicin extract, the heat element of the pepper that makes your brain think it’s on fire.
We’ve had more people not complete it than did complete it,” Davis said with a laugh.
Davis and Uphoff will continue to offer these menu items and more from their food truck during the summers. They cater evens and sell from their truck in parking lots in towns across central Nebraska.
Despite COVID-19, Davis said they had their best March, April and May sales this year.
“So I think people were looking for something. And with the trailer they were able to social distance just fine and be able to keep their distance. And so we did really well with it actually,” he said.
@erikadpritchard