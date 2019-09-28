HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the rollout of a leadership program.
The program’s mission is to inspire, connect, educate and engage leaders within Phelps County today, to make a stronger influence in their workplace and community tomorrow. Anyone currently employed or residing in Phelps County is encouraged to apply until Oct. 25.
The six-month program for 12 candidates will run from December 2019 through May 2020 with six, daylong sessions that will cover topics such as government, education, natural resources, economic development, agriculture, medical and community investment through both hands-on experience and communication with local leaders. Candidates will face real issues and opportunities many businesses are seeing today.
Information and applications can be found at www.holdregechamber.com/leadership-holdrege.
