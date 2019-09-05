HOLDREGE — Kindergarten through fourth-grade students who are fans of building blocks can be part of LEGO Club.
The club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday downstairs at the Holdrege Area Public Library Community Room. Attendees can turn the library’s collection of plastic bricks into works of art. Parents also may build.
LEGO Club takes place on the first Saturday of each month. The program is free. For more information, call Cindy at 308-995-6556.
