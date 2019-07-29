HOLDREGE — Children and teens who have been participating in the Holdrege Area Public Library’s summer reading program ”A Universe of Stories” are asked to turn in their reading folders and completed Challenge cards to the library by Thursday. The deadline is a change from what was announced late last week.
Several community businesses have donated food prize coupons that will be distributed to all of the library’s summer readers. The Challenge cards are being collected as entries into grand prize drawings for each age group.
The grand prize drawing will take place the week of Aug. 5 and winners will be notified by the children’s library staff.