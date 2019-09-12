Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Ryan Soderlin, BH News Service

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be having mobile office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 inside the Phelps County Senior Center, 416 Garfield St. in Holdrege.

Attorney General Doug Peterson will be spending time in the community with local civic groups and local officials.

During mobile office hours, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the attorney general. Citizens also will have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams and rid themselves of unwanted calls. Many educational resources will be available.

