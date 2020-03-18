Weather Alert

...SNOW AND VERY STRONG WINDS LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED, AND POSSIBLY A BRIEF PERIOD OF SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY 1 TO 2 INCHES, BUT ISOLATED AMOUNTS TO AROUND 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. EVEN IF SNOWFALL IS MINIMAL, INTENSE NORTH WINDS SUSTAINED AROUND 35 MPH AND GUSTING 45 TO 55 MPH COULD GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM GOTHENBURG, TO KEARNEY, TO ST. PAUL, TO GENOA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AT LEAST PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE THURSDAY EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED IMPACTS FROM SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS, A RAPID ONSET OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD QUICKLY FREEZE MOISTURE ONTO ROADWAYS, CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS. ALTHOUGH THIS ADVISORY OFFICIALLY EXTENDS INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, NEARLY ALL ACCUMULATING SNOW SHOULD OCCUR BEFORE MIDNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&