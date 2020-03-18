HOLDREGE — The city of Holdrege has taken steps to be eligible for state and federal emergency funds.
On Tuesday, Mayor Doug Young declared a state of emergency in Holdrege due to the potential spread of the coronavirus. Acting City Administrator and City Clerk Dane Jensen said the action was preparatory in case assistance will be needed in the future.
“We are not in any threat yet. That is just there in case we are to ask for help,” Jensen said.
The declaration will execute the “expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements as necessary and the application for assistance to the state of Nebraska to be drawn from the Governor’s Emergency Fund or any other resources he deems necessary in the fulfillment of his duties.”
Jensen explained that the mutual aid agreements are with law enforcement, the fire department, electrical, utilities and other communities in case the city is in need of assistance. Those agreements may be invoked if assistance is needed.