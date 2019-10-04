HOLDREGE — After more than eight years of service, Capri Chapman has elected to resign her position as executive director of both the Holdrege Housing Authority and the Holdrege Development Corporation.
Her final day was not immediately available. The position is being advertised.
During Chapman’s tenure, HHA has been awarded more than $8.5 million in tax credit projects to the city of Holdrege and saw the creation of a $7 million rural workforce housing project.
Currently, HHA has created and manages the housing developments known as known as Sunrise Lane, Sunrise View, Sunrise East and Windhaven. Those housing developments have helped find housing solutions for more than 100 residents in Holdrege. HDC has developed the subdivisions on the east side of town known as Lincoln Place and Prairie View, which have provided market housing and the addition of 12 new residential homes to Holdrege.
